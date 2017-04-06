Catholic World News

Syria: Catholic agencies provided $200M in assistance to 4.6 million in 2016

April 06, 2017

Speaking at a conference on humanitarian needs in Syria, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States confirmed the Church’s commitment to offering assistance.

“In 2016, the Holy See and the Catholic Church, through its network of charitable agencies, contributed to providing $200 million of humanitarian assistance of direct benefit to more than 4.6 million people in Syria and the region,” Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher said on April 4. “In distributing aid, Catholic agencies and entities make no distinction regarding the religious or ethnic identity of those requiring assistance, and seek always to give priority to the most vulnerable and to those most in need.”

He added:

While the crisis has entered, regrettably and painfully, into its seventh year, the Holy See remains deeply concerned about the tremendous human suffering, affecting millions of innocent children and other civilians who remain deprived of essential humanitarian aid, medical facilities and education, and urges that international humanitarian law be fully respected, particularly with regard to the protection of civilian populations, guaranteeing them access to necessary medical assistance. Furthermore, the Holy See also expresses its concern for the conditions and treatment of prisoners and detainees.

