Mob attacks Christian school in Sudan

April 06, 2017

A mob attacked the Evangelical School of Sudan in Omdurman, killing Younan Abdullah, a local Christian leader who ran to the school to protect the women there.

The mob was composed of supporters of a local Muslim businessman who is attempting to gain control of the school property, according to Morning Star News, which reports on the persecution of Christians.

The US ambassador and an official from the British embassy attended Abdullah’s funeral, according to the report.

The nation of 36.7 million is 97% Muslim.

