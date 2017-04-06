Catholic World News
More attacks on priests, nuns in Congo
April 06, 2017
Violence against priests and nuns, and attacks on parishes and Catholic schools, continued in recent days in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to the Fides news agency.
“Unknown persons carried out a raid in the parish of Paida in the town of Beni in the province of North Kivu,” according to the report. “Three priests, including the treasurer, were tortured. The bandits stole money, computers, and other goods.”
References:
- AFRICA/DR CONGO - More attacks against priests and nuns; unknown persons assault Paida parish in North Kivu (Fides)
- Priests in hiding in Congo after series of attacks (CWN, 4/4)
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!