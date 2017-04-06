Catholic World News

More attacks on priests, nuns in Congo

April 06, 2017

Violence against priests and nuns, and attacks on parishes and Catholic schools, continued in recent days in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to the Fides news agency.

“Unknown persons carried out a raid in the parish of Paida in the town of Beni in the province of North Kivu,” according to the report. “Three priests, including the treasurer, were tortured. The bandits stole money, computers, and other goods.”

