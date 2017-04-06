Catholic World News

Russia may ban Jehovah’s Witnesses

The Russian Supreme Court is considering a government request to ban the Jehovah’s Witnesses, and the nation’s justice ministry has suspended the group’s activities.

The Jehovah’s Witnesses were founded in Pittsburgh in the 1870s.

“The Russian government is claiming that the Jehovah’s Witnesses are an extremist group, but in fact it’s their move to ban them outright that appears to be extreme,” said Maina Kiai, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Rights to Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and of Association.

