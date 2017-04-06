Catholic World News

Leading US bishops deplore chemical attack in Syria

April 06, 2017

The president and vice president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops deplored the chemical attack on Khan Shaykhun, a Syrian town controlled by Tahrir al-Sham (al-Qaeda in Syria).

“The many innocent lives targeted by these terrible tools of war cry out for humanity’s protection,” said Cardinal Daniel DiNardo and Archbishop José Gomez. “In this season of Lent when Christians draw near to the suffering of Christ, let us match the horrific indifference shown for innocent life with a fervent prayer for love to break through the evil.”

References:

