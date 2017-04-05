Catholic World News

Muslim leaders from Britain meet with Pontiff

April 05, 2017

Pope Francis met on April 5 with a group of Muslim leaders from Great Britain, who were escorted by Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster.

In brief remarks to the group, the Pope stressed the importance of “listening to each other, without haste to give an answer.” He said that “when we listen to each other and speak to each other, we are already on the path.”

One of the visiting Muslim leaders, Moulana Syed Ali Raza Rizvi, remarked to Vatican Radio that the meeting in itself had value, because it shows that “what a few criminals are doing is different to what faith leaders are saying.”

References:

