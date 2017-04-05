Catholic World News

Papal envoy sees ‘immense’ spiritual benefits at Medjugorje

April 05, 2017

Concluding a week-long visit to Medjugorje, a special papal envoy said that he had seen “immense” spiritual benefits of the Medjugorje phenomenon, but also recognized serious challenges arising from the reported Marian apparitions there.

Archbishop Henryk Hoser, who had been sent by Pope Francis to assess the pastoral needs of Medjugorje, emphasized at a news conference that he was not reaching any conclusions about the authenticity of the reported apparitions. He reminded reporters that another Vatican commission had already investigated that question, but a final report has not been made public. “Like you, I expect a final decision from the commission,” he said.

Archbishop Hoser met with Bishop Ratko Peric of the local Mostar-Duvno diocese, with the “visionaries,” with pastors and lay people in the area. He took note of the number of people who had derived spiritual benefits from visiting Medjugorje, making special mention of the number of priestly vocations, the encouragement of Eucharistic adoration, and the emphasis on the Sacrament of Reconciliation.

