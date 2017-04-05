Catholic World News

Church in Colombia braces for influx of refugees from Venezuela

Church leaders in Colombia are preparing to offer help to refugees from Venezuela, as the economic crisis in the latter country deepens.

Bishop Victor Manuel Ochoa Cadavid of Cucuta, Colombia, told the Fides news service that he is worried by the plight of people in Venezuela, where shortages of food have become acute and the threat of violence looms. He reported that his diocese had already provided food and medical help for Venezuelans who left their homes in 2015, and expected to see another surge of migrants in the near future.

The Colombian bishop reported that he had met with his counterpart for the Venezuelan Diocese of San Cristobal, Bishop Mario del Valle Moronta, to discuss plans for coping with needy families.

