Vatican bank wins ‘white list’ rating from Italian regulators

April 05, 2017

The Vatican bank, the Institute for Religious Works (IOR) has won a place on the “white list” of banks certified as meeting Italian standards.

Italy’s economic minister, Pier Carlo Padoan, has listed the Vatican among the countries that are regarded as providing adequate documentation for financial transactions. The “white list” rating is a landmark for the IOR, which has undergone a series of reforms in its quest to conform to European banking rules.

