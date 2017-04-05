Catholic World News

Pope laments attacks in Saint Petersburg, Syria

April 05, 2017

At the conclusion of his April 5 general audience, Pope Francis lamented the recent Saint Petersburg metro attack in Russia and chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib governorate.

“I firmly deplore the unacceptable carnage that took place yesterday in Idlib province, where scores of helpless people, including many children, were killed,” the Pope said, as he appealed to “the consciences of those who have political responsibilities, on a local and international level, to halt this tragedy and bring relief to the population that has been sorely tried by war for far too long.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!