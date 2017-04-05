Catholic World News

Pope Francis reflects on ‘accounting for the hope’ that is within us

April 05, 2017

Continuing his series of Wednesday addresses on Christian hope, Pope Francis reflected on a passage from the First Letter of Peter (1 Pt. 3:8-17 during his April 5 general audience.

“The Apostle encourages us to rejoice in Christ’s resurrection from the dead and to sanctify him in our hearts,” the Pope said to those gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “Because we have received the gift of new life in Christ, Saint Peter urges us to ‘account for the hope’ that is in us.”

“We are to show forth that hope by imitating Jesus’ loving concern for the needs of our brothers and sisters, but also by forgiving those who have offended us,” the Pope continued. “Peter tells us that ‘it is better to suffer for doing good,’ for in this way we imitate the Lord’s redemptive suffering and bear witness to God’s infinite love, revealed on the cross and sealed in the resurrection.”

The Pope added:

That love is the basis of all our hope. May our lives radiate the hope that is Christ himself, who dwells within us and acts through us to bring his mercy and peace to our world.

