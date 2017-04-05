Catholic World News

Christian leaders question Pakistan-Afghanistan border wall

April 05, 2017

Catholic and Protestant leaders in Pakistan have questioned a government decision to construct a wall along its long border with Afghanistan.

The Anglican bishop of Peshawar said that “the fence can decrease bombings, not extremism,” and the coordinator of the Catholic bishops’ Commission for Justice and Peace also questioned whether the measure would reduce terrorism.

Father Nasir William, director of the Commission for Social Communications of the Diocese of Islamabad-Rawalpindi, said that the wall would prevent Afghans from traveling to Pakistan for medical care as well as prevent missionaries from ministering to Christians in Afghanistan.

