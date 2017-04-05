Catholic World News

Indonesian prelate: vote against extremism

April 05, 2017

Archbishop Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo of Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital, has urged Catholics to vote in the April 19 gubernatorial election, which pits a Christian incumbent against a Muslim challenger.

The incumbent, popularly known as “Ahok,” has been the subject of large protests after he was accused of insulting the Quran.

“Considering the importance of the run-off for the nation’s future, I call on Catholics to make time for this by exercising their right to vote,” the prelate said in a pastoral letter calling on Catholics to vote against extremism.

With 258.3 million people, Indonesia is the world’s fourth most populous nation and has more Muslims than any other nation. It is 87% Muslim, 7% Protestant, and 3% Catholic.

