Cardinal Parolin: God is the source and goal of human development

April 05, 2017

Preaching at a Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica during a conference commemorating the 50th anniversary of Blessed Paul VI’s encyclical Populorum Progressio, Cardinal Pietro Parolin stressed that God is “the source and the goal of human development, which is always his gift.”

The Vatican’s Secretary of State said on April 3 that it was important to “promote, in the light of the Christian message, a world in which no one is marginalized or prey to persistent violence and the extreme poverty, a world without globalized indifference to the needs of others.”

