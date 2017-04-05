Catholic World News

State Department honors Aleppo nun

April 05, 2017

First Lady Melania Trump has given the State Department’s International Women of Courage Award to 13 women, including a Salesian sister who serves in Aleppo.

Sister Carolin Tahhan Fachakh “has worked tirelessly to support the needs of Syria’s most vulnerable populations, particularly internally displaced persons and children,” according to the State Department. “She has been a beacon of hope to both Muslims and Christians alike, while putting her own life at risk.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!