Catholic World News

Prince Charles visits Pontiff

April 04, 2017

Pope Francis met on April 4 with England’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

The royal couple presented the Pontiff with a basket of fruit from their own orchard, to be distributed to the homeless of Rome.

After their 30-minute conversation—which was conducted in Spanish—Camilla joked: “My husband talks a lot.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!