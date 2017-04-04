Catholic World News

British PM ridicules decision to drop ‘Easter’ from annual egg hunt

British Prime Minister Theresa May has rapped the National Trust for the “absolutely ridiculous” decision to drop the term “Easter” from an annual Egg Hunt.

Speaking from Saudi Arabia, May said that although she herself is a member of the National Trust, “I don’t know what they’re thinking about.” Representatives of the National Trust responded by saying that the decision to drop “Easter” was actually made by Cadbury, the candy manufacturer, which sponsors the annual event. Cadbury said that it made the decision to broaden its appeal to “people from all faiths and none.”

