Catholic World News

Priests in hiding in Congo after series of attacks

April 04, 2017

Catholic priests have reportedly gone into hiding in the Kasai province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, following a series of violent attacks on Church properties.

Armed men looted and torched buildings owned by the Church in Luebo, in the Kasai province. The targeted buildings included the Luebo diocesan chancery, the residence of Bishop Pierre-Celestin Tshitoko Mamba, the office of Catholic schools, a novitiate for women religious, and the city’s cathedral. Next the marauders attacked the diocesan seminary, driving out priests and students.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!