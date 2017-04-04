Catholic World News

Salvation comes only from the Cross, Pope says in homily

April 04, 2017

“There is no salvation in ideas, there is no salvation in good will, in the desire to be good,” Pope Francis said in his homily at morning Mass on April 4.

“Salvation comes only from the Cross,” the Pope said. He compared the Cross of Christ with the bronze serpent that Moses set up, noting that only those Hebrews who looked up to the serpent were healed. Jesus, the Holy Father said, is “able to take all the poison of sin and heal us.”

The Cross, the Pope continued, should not be treated as a badge of membership or as a decoration. It should be carried on the shoulder, he said; and the faithful should be prepared to take on its weight.



