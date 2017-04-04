Catholic World News

Guilty plea in plot to kill Pope during 2015 visit to US

April 04, 2017

A teenager in New Jersey has pleaded guilty to a charge that he conspired to kill Pope Francis during the papal visit to Philadelphia for the World Meeting of Families in 2015.

Santos Colon confessed that he made a plan for a sniper to shoot the Pontiff. But the man he sought to hire as the sniper was an undercover agent, and Colon was arrested. He could be sentenced to 15 years in prison.

No motive for the assassination plan has been disclosed.

