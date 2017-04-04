Catholic World News

Church in Myanmar backs Rohingya inquiry

April 04, 2017

The Church in Myanmar (Burma) has lent its support to a UN inquiry into the treatment of the Rohingya, a persecuted Muslim people in the largely Buddhist nation.

Myanmar’s military has been accused of waging a campaign of torture and mass rape against the Rohingya, whose population is centered in Rakhine state. Some 90,000 have been displaced from their homes since October.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Lent Workshop
» Visit Our Easter Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.