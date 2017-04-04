Catholic World News
Church in Myanmar backs Rohingya inquiry
April 04, 2017
The Church in Myanmar (Burma) has lent its support to a UN inquiry into the treatment of the Rohingya, a persecuted Muslim people in the largely Buddhist nation.
Myanmar’s military has been accused of waging a campaign of torture and mass rape against the Rohingya, whose population is centered in Rakhine state. Some 90,000 have been displaced from their homes since October.
References:
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!