Church in Myanmar backs Rohingya inquiry

April 04, 2017

The Church in Myanmar (Burma) has lent its support to a UN inquiry into the treatment of the Rohingya, a persecuted Muslim people in the largely Buddhist nation.

Myanmar’s military has been accused of waging a campaign of torture and mass rape against the Rohingya, whose population is centered in Rakhine state. Some 90,000 have been displaced from their homes since October.

