Catholic World News

Patriarch laments subway bombing

April 04, 2017

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church lamented the Saint Petersburg Metro bombing, which left 14 dead and dozens injured.

“The impudent crime that has been committed cannot have any justification,” said Patriarch Kirill of Moscow. “The Russian Orthodox Church strongly condemns aggressive actions against civilians and calls on society to counter any manifestations of violence.”

“May the Almighty One send His abundant assistance to rescuers, medical workers, law enforcement officials and everyone who is working to deal with the aftermath of the disaster,” he added.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!