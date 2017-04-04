Catholic World News

Ohio court dismisses suit by ex-seminarian

April 04, 2017

Upholding a lower court ruling, the Ohio Court of Appeals has dismissed a lawsuit by a former seminarian who was expelled from the Pontifical College Josephinum.

According to the lawsuit, the seminary’s vice rector dismissed the student in 2015 after the seminarian, in the judgment of the vice rector, had been credibly accused of homosexual conduct. In addition to filing a canonical suit, the former seminarian filed a civil suit, alleging “breach of contract, intentional infliction of emotional distress, unauthorized disclosure of confidential educational records, and unjust enrichment.”

The appellate court, in siding with the seminary, invoked the ecclesial abstention doctrine, according to which courts decline to interfere in internal ecclesial matters.

