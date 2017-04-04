Catholic World News

In defeat for Planned Parenthood, Congress nullifies Title X regulation

April 04, 2017

The US Congress has narrowly voted to nullify a regulation, issued by the Obama administration on January 18, that prevented states from redirecting Title X family planning funds from Planned Parenthood to community health centers.

The House resolution, sponsored by Rep. Diane Black (R-TN), passed in a 230-188 vote. The Senate resolution, sponsored by Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), passed by a 51-50 margin, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking the tie.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the legislation.

“Congress has done well to reverse this very bad public policy, and to restore the ability of states to stop one stream of our tax dollars going to Planned Parenthood and redirect it to community health centers that provide comprehensive primary and preventive health care,” said Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

