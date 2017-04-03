Catholic World News

Vatican, Poland mark 12th anniversary of death of St. John Paul II

April 03, 2017

the 12th anniversary of the death of St. John Paul II was marked at the Vatican with a Mass celebrated by the Polish Cardinal Stanislaw Rylko, the archpriest of the basilica of St. Mary Major, on April 2.

Archbishop Konrad Krajewski, who once served as master of ceremonies for Pope John Paul II and later as papal almoner—a post he still holds—also participated in the Vatican ceremony.

In Poland, the anniversary was recognized by both religious events and concerts held in cities all across the country.

