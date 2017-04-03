Catholic World News

Mexican priest released unharmed by kidnappers

April 03, 2017

A Mexican priest who was kidnapped on March 28 has been released, the Fides news service reports.

Father Oscar Lopez Navarro, was reportedly exhausted but otherwise healthy after his release on March 30. He had been abducted from his parish residence in San José, Altamira.

The kidnappers had demanded a high ransom for the priest, but other clerics in the parish said that the sum was not paid. Bishop José Luis Dibildox Martinez of Tampico said that the safe release of Father Lopez Navarro was due to “not the amount of money but, I think, the prayer of so many people, the pressure on behalf of the media, and also the interest of the authorities.”

