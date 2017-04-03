Catholic World News

Chilean institution offers care for children with HIV

April 03, 2017

A Chilean Catholic institution is providing special care for children who are infected with the HIV virus.

The Santa Clara Foundation, located in Santiago de Chile, is now caring for 60 families, with 17 children in residence and more under follow-up care. The staff works to ensure that the children do not develop AIDS, or, if they do, that the disease is kept under tight countrol. Sister Nora Valencia, the director of the institution, says that the goal is to “make the lives of these children normal.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!