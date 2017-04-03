Catholic World News

2nd Montana diocese files for bankruptcy

April 03, 2017

The Diocese of Great Falls-Billings Montana has become the 15th Catholic diocese in the US to file for bankruptcy in the wake of the sex-abuse scandal.

The diocese filed for federal bankruptcy protection in the face of lawsuits filed by 72 people who charge that they were molested by priests and religious in the diocese. The only other diocese in the state of Montana, the Diocese of Helena, has already filed for bankruptcy.

