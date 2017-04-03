Catholic World News

Vatican welcomes three more Syrian refugee families to Rome

April 03, 2017

The Vatican has welcomed three new families of refugees from Syria.

The three families will live temporarily in Vatican-owned apartments in Rome, which have previously been occupied by other refugees, who have now found more permanent dwellings. Two of the families are Christians, who have fled the prospect of religious persecution in their homeland; the third family is Muslim.

