Catholic World News

Cardinal Sandri asks generous support for annual collection for Church in Holy Land

April 03, 2017

The prefect of the Congregation for the Eastern Churches has urged all Catholics to contribute generously to the annual Good Friday collection, which supports the Church in the Holy Land.

Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, in an interview with Vatican Radio, said that the funds donated on Good Friday help Christians who face “war, poverty, terrorism, violence, division.” He remarked that the collection is one way to help assure the continued presence of Christianity in the Holy Land, and thus to form “a strong bond between all Christians across the world and the holy places.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!