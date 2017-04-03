Papal appeals for Colombia, Congo, Venezuela, Paraguay
April 03, 2017
Following the recitation of the Angelus on April 2, Pope Francis appealed for prayer for situations in four countries.
The Pope delivered his remarks while on his one-day apostolic journey to Carpi, Italy.
After praying for victims of a mudslide in Mocoa, Colombia, the Pope asked for prayer for the strife-torn Kasai region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo as well as for solutions to political crises in Venezuela and Colombia.
“I pray for those populations who are very dear to me, he said, and invite all to tirelessly persevere in their search for political solutions, avoiding every kind of violence,” the Pope said.
