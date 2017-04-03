Pope warns seminarians against ‘clerical academicism,’ careerism
Pope Francis received seminarians and teachers from the Pontifical Spanish College of St. Joseph in an audience at the Apostolic Palace on April 1.
The audience took place to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the college’s founding.
Asking the seminarians to love the Lord with all their heart, soul, and strength, the Pope called upon them to overcome individualism by engaging in spiritual combat, to offer their lives rather than merely seeking a degree, and to live austerely and trust in Divine Providence. In doing so, the Pope warned against “clerical academicism” and “ecclesiastical careerism” and said that “the devil always enters through the pocket.”
