Papal preacher delivers 4th Lenten Sermon

March 31, 2017

Father Raniero Cantalamessa, the preacher of the papal household, delivered the 4rd Lenten Sermon on March 31, continuing his series of meditations on the theme: “No one can say, ‘Jesus is Lord’, except by the Holy Spirit” (1 Cor 12:3).

In his sermon, Father Cantalamessa said that the Resurrection is a historical event, but one that can be properly understood only by believers. Without a firm belief in the physical Resurrection of Jesus, he said, the faith of Christians would be “a mystery even more inexplicable than the Resurrection itself.” At the same time, he continued, to appreciate the meaning of the Resurrection, “there is a need to see the Risen One—and that history cannot offer; only faith can.”

The Lenten Sermons are preached weekly, on Friday mornings.

