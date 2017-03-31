Catholic World News

New York high school principal said to exclude Catholic-school applicants

The principal of a New York high school has been accused of deliberately excluding students from Catholic schools from consideration for admission.

Principal Khurshid Abdul-Mutakabbir of Maspeth High School said that a “clerical error” caused the elimination of parochial-school students from a list of applicants. But he reportedly told a local resident that parochial-school applicants are “a problem” because they often choose not to attend Maspeth High School. The school has admitted 370 students for next year’s entering class; all of them come from public schools.

