Church doctrines ‘no longer make sense,’ says dissident Irish priest

March 31, 2017

A dissident Irish priest has proclaimed that Catholic doctrines “no longer make sense to the modern mind.”

Father Tony Flannery, who was silenced by the Vatican in 2012 because of his public statements in opposition to established doctrines, said that Church teachings are routinely ignored or rejected even by practicing Catholics, because the Church has not adapted to modern times.

In January, Father Flannery—who is a founder of the Association of Catholic Priests—defied the Vatican’s directives by celebrating Mass and preaching in public. He said that he was not worried about further disciplinary action, because, “I am very much in tune with Pope Francis.”

