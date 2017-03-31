Catholic World News

Rhode Island bishop questions wisdom of giving money to panhandlers

March 31, 2017

Bishop Thomas Tobin of Providence, Rhode Island, has questioned the wisdom of giving money to beggars.

Bishop Tobin said that panhandlers can pose a danger to public safety, and that some beggars are cynically exploiting the generosity of strangers. He also remarked that giving money to beggars “sustains a very unhealthy and degrading life style.” The bishop said: “Our society has legitimate and structured means of helping the poor and needy. We should support these.”

A spokesman for the Providence diocese said that the bishop was responding to a local debate about panhandlers, and not to a statement by Pope Francis, who had said that even if a panhandler might use money to buy liquor, “Help is always right.”

