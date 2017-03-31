Catholic World News

French police search offices of Lyon archdiocese

March 31, 2017

French police have searched the offices of the Archdiocese of Lyon, looking for any evidence that Church officials failed to report accusations of sexual abuse.

Archdiocesan officials reported that they provided police with the documents they sought, cooperating with the investigation launched by a local prosecutor. A statement from the archdiocese said that “Cardinal [Philippe] Barbarin has many times expressed his desire to cooperate in full transparency with justice officials. He remains at their disposal in full confidence.”

The search of the archdiocesan officials came a week after a national television broadcast charged that many French bishops had deliberately concealed evidence of abuse and allowed accused priests to continue in ministry. Cardinal Barbarin was one of the active prelates accused in the television special.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!