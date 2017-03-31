Catholic World News

Mexican bishop meets with gang leaders, seeking to end violence against priests

March 31, 2017

A Mexican priest has met with gang leaders in a bid to save his priests from violence, in the latest response to violence directed at the clergy.

Bishop Salvador Rangel Mendoza of Chilpancingo-Chilapa, in the troubled Guerrero state, arranged a meeting with gang leader through intermediates, after he heard that some of his priests had been subject to death threats. He reports that he told them that “with the death we’re not going to be able to settle anything.”

Bishop Rangel said that he is committted to working for peace, and that today “almost all of Guerrero is in the hands of drug traffickers.”

