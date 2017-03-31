Catholic World News

French lay theologian to compose meditations for Good Friday service

March 31, 2017

Anne-Marie Pelletier, a French theologian and Bible scholar, has been chosen by Pope Francis to write the meditations for this year’s Stations of the Cross on Good Friday.

A lay woman, married and with three children, Pelletier was the 2014 recipient of the Ratzinger Prize in theology; she was the first woman accorded that honor.

Pope Francis will lead the Stations of the Cross in the Roman Coliseum on Good Friday.

