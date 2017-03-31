Action Alert!
Just $272 needed by midnight to meet our March expenses. Can you make a Lenten sacrifice for our Catholic mission?
Catholic World News

French lay theologian to compose meditations for Good Friday service

March 31, 2017

Anne-Marie Pelletier, a French theologian and Bible scholar, has been chosen by Pope Francis to write the meditations for this year’s Stations of the Cross on Good Friday.

A lay woman, married and with three children, Pelletier was the 2014 recipient of the Ratzinger Prize in theology; she was the first woman accorded that honor.

Pope Francis will lead the Stations of the Cross in the Roman Coliseum on Good Friday.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Lent Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.