Interpret Amoris Laetitia in light of tradition, says Spanish bishop

March 31, 2017

A Spanish bishop has indicated that Amoris Laetitia must be interpreted in light of the constant tradition of Catholic teaching on marriage and the Eucharist.

In guidelines for his diocese, Bishop Juan Antonio Reig Pla of Alcala de Henares acknowledged that the papal document calls upon pastors to help Catholics who are divorced and remarried along a path of discernment. But he said that path must lead to a point at which they are “able to live in accord with the words of Jesus.” The bishop wrote: “Only when they are disposed to take this step will they be able to receive sacramental absolution and the Holy Eucharist.”

