Pope delighted by Vatican conference studying history of Reformation

March 31, 2017

Greeting participants in a Vatican conference on the Reformation, Pope Francis said that the event showed a new ecumenical sensibility that was “a working of the Holy Spirit.”

The Pope spoke on March 31 to scholars who had gathered for the conference, organized by the Pontifical Committee for Historical Sciences, on the history of the Reformation. The Pontiff said that he had been delighted to hear of plans for the meeting, remarking that “not long ago a meeting like this would have been unthinkable.”

Historical research, the Pope continued, could help in “overcoming the atmosphere of mutual distrust and rivalry that for all too long marked relations between Catholics and Protestants.” He encouraged the scholars in their work, saying:

An attentive and rigorous study, free of prejudice and polemics, enables the churches, now in dialogue, to discern and receive all that was positive and legitimate in the Reformation, while distancing themselves from errors, extremes and failures, and acknowledging the sins that led to the division.

