EU leader was drunk during papal audience, Polish lawmaker charges

March 31, 2017

A Polish lawmaker has charged that Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, was intoxicated when he met with Pope Francis last week.

Krystyna Pawlowicz, a member of the Polish parliament, wrote to Juncker, telling him that his “alcohol dependency” posed a danger to the European Union. In particular, she cited his appearance during a Vatican meeting at which the Pope greeted European leaders:

Your demeanor was offensive not only to Pope Francis, but also the present chiefs of states and heads of governments, including women, who were certainly too polite to ask you to take a rest.

