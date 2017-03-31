Catholic World News

Catholic college rescinds speaking invitation to feminist activist

March 31, 2017

A feminist author complains that her invitation to be a graduation speaker at St. Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana, was withdrawn after the school learned that she had been honored by Planned Parenthood.

Jean Kilbourne says that she did not plan to speak about abortion during her appearance at the Catholic school, but the invitation was withdrawn because she had received a “leadership award” from the Connecticut chapter of Planned Parenthood in 2005.

St. Mary’s College indicated that it would not comment on the story.

