Catholic World News

Cardinal bewails continued atrocities in Syria

March 31, 2017

The apostolic nuncio in Syria, Cardinal Mario Zenari, decried continued atrocities in the war-torn nation.

“I always say, whoever does not believe in hell, just go to (Syria) and it will convey the weight of hell,” he said, as he called for humanitarian aid to civilians.

