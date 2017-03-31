Catholic World News

Venezuela: vandalism at cardinal’s residence during pro-government rally

March 31, 2017

The walls of the archbishop’s palace in Venezuela’s capital were sprayed with graffiti during a large pro-government rally.

The act of vandalism at the residence of Cardinal Jorge Urosa comes amid massive inflation, widespread shortages, and a call from the Trump administration to release political prisoners.

