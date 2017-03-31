Catholic World News

Report: persecution of Christians in China rose in 2016

March 31, 2017

As it pursued a policy of “Sinicization” of churches, the Chinese government’s persecution of Christians increased in 2016, according to a report recently published by the China Aid Association.

The report found that the number of Christians detained rose from at least 19,426 in 2015 to at least 48,100 in 2016. In addition, “there were 278 abuse cases, including physical, verbal, mental abuse and torture—42.6% more than in 2015.”

