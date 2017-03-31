Catholic World News

Irish bishop: continue work of European unity

March 31, 2017

Bishop Noel Treanor of Down & Connor recently issued a statement for the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, the first milestone on the path to the current European Union.

“We are increasingly conscious that we are the children and grandchildren of this unifying vision that has ennobled and empowered its member states,” he said.

“We continue to face many challenges across Europe and within our own country at this time which threaten in new ways the peace, dignity and welfare of all citizens,” he added. “Surely the legacy of the Treaty of Rome is to be found in continuing the work begun by previous generations who courageously and prophetically sought to establish a better future for all.”

