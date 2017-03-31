Action Alert!
Egypt: police defuse bomb in church

March 31, 2017

Egyptian police defused a bomb found inside a Coptic church in Tanta, a city of 420,000.

The bomb was found in Mar Girgis (St. George’s) Church on the evening of March 29, according to Middle East Monitor.

