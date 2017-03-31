Catholic World News

Theme announced for papal trip to Egypt

March 31, 2017

Bishop Emmanuel Bishay, the Coptic Catholic bishop of Luxor, has announced that “the Pope of peace in Egypt” is the motto of Pope Francis’s upcoming apostolic journey to Cairo.

The papal visit, which will take place April 28-29, follows invitations from President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the nation’s Catholic bishops, Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria, and the Grand Imam of al-Azhar.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!