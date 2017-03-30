Catholic World News

Special papal envoy arrives in Medjugorje

March 30, 2017

Archbishop Henryk Hoser, who was appointed last month as a special papal envoy to Medjugorje, has arrived in the town, to meet with local clergy and laity.

The Vatican has announced that the mission of the Polish archbishop has “an exclusively pastoral character.” He has been charged by Pope Francis with the task of “acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future.”

Archbishop Hoser, then, is not expected to address the authenticity of the reported apparitions at Medjugorje. That question has already been studied by a special papal commission, which ended its study in 2014 and made a report to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. The Vatican has not yet announced the conclusions of the investigation.

